A HEARTBROKEN mum paid an emotional tribute to her gifted footballer son who died from cancer aged 18 as more than 6,400 Scots got pretty muddy to help beat the disease.

Helen Laird was chosen as VIP starter for the 5K Race for Life which saw racers tackle a mud splattered obstacle course at Bellahouston Park in Glasgow on Saturday 16 September.

The brave woman sounded an airhorn which set off a pink army of more than 4,474 people of all ages, shapes and sizes on obstacles including an inflatable mud slide and scramble net.

1,932 people also took part in Pretty Muddy at the Royal Highland Centre, Edinburgh - all to raise vital funds for Cancer Research UK.

Helen, 49, and her partner Ian, 54, of Paisley were invited to attend Pretty Muddy Glasgow in memory of their son who died from cancer on July 10 last year.

Stephen Roy was a promising footballer with the Glenvale under 19 team.

Stephen’s sister, Nicola, 23, raised more than £1,000 by completing the 5K Pretty Muddy course together with her pal Sarah McCrimmon, 18.

Helen said: “We loved Stephen more than words can say.

“Stephen was a loving son and an amazing brother to Nicola. We feel honoured to launch Pretty Muddy in his memory. It’s so important to keep Stephen’s memory alive.

"Football meant the world to Stephen and as he grew up we travelled the country going to games. Stephen was only 18 when he died.

"All through cancer treatment he was making plans for the future. He passed his driving test and lined up an apprenticeship to work with a shipbuilding firm on the Clyde.

"It broke our hearts when we lost him and we see how important it is to help raise money for research so other families don’t have to go through what we’ve been through.”

Stephen was diagnosed with bowel cancer in August 2015 and returned to training with his football club after enduring surgery to remove the tumour and chemotherapy. But in March 2016 he had a cardiac arrest while coaching youngsters at the Harmony Row playing fields near Braehead.

After fighting back to fitness, Stephen learnt in May last year that the cancer had returned and spread to his liver. He died just weeks later.

Hundreds attended his funeral and Stephen’s treasured football boots and goalie gloves were placed on his coffin in honour of his love of football.

Well wishers wore bright colours at the funeral which was attended by former school pals and teachers from Williamsburgh Primary and Paisley Grammar as well as football friends from youth clubs, Glenvale, Harmony Row and Rossvale FC.

A 2017 calendar organised by Howwood photographer Caroline Stewart which raised vital funds for Cancer Research UK included Stephen’s photograph and was dedicated to him.

Pretty Muddy Glasgow started on Saturday with more than 200 youngsters taking part in Scotland’s first Pretty Muddy Kids event, a 2K mud splattered obstacle course designed for children under 12.

Seven-year-old Callum Craig of Auchinloch near Lenzie marked the first anniversary of recovery from a rare cancer by taking part raising more than £500 as well as sounding the claxon to start the event.

It was a special moment for Callum’s parents, Victoria and Colin Craig to watch their son cross the finish line. Callum was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare cancer that affects particular types of muscle cells in February last year. A total of 22 weeks of chemotherapy treatment left him too weak to even walk last summer. But he is now cancer free and back at school.

Mum Victoria, 39, said: “All Callum has ever wanted it to be a normal, wee boy again.

“He is our hero who kept us strong through all the hospital treatment. Even on the toughest of days Callum had a smile on his face. Now if Callum’s story can help other families through cancer then I couldn’t be prouder.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, whose official energy sponsor is ScottishPower, is an inspiring series of 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and marathon events which raises millions of pounds every year to help fund life-saving research.

One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer at some stage in their lives, but the good news is more people are surviving the disease now than ever before. Survival has doubled since the early 1970s and Cancer Research UK’s work has been at the heart of that progress.

Race for Life’s area events manager for Glasgow, Katie Palmer said: “I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who took part in Pretty Muddy Glasgow.

“Many will be remembering loved ones lost to cancer or celebrating the lives of people dear to them who have survived.”