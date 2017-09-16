At least four people have died after a crash involving several vehicles, including a lorry, on the M5 motorway.
Avon and Somerset Police said the collision happened between junction 16 near Almondsbury in south Gloucestershire and junction 14 near Falfield.
The force said: “Sadly, at least four people have died.”
Long delays on the #M5 n/bound between J18 (#Avonmouth) and J16 (#Almondsbury). 6 mile queue. #M5 closed at J16. @Tri_Force @ASPolice pic.twitter.com/UPooQCrzBX
— Highways England (@HighwaysSWEST) September 16, 2017
The motorway is closed in both directions after the crash which happened at around 2.30pm on Saturday.
Police said the motorway would be closed for “a considerable amount of time”.
Diversion route reminder: via the #A38, due to the #M5 closure. N/bound – follow the triangle. S/bound – circle. https://t.co/ockP4lL9O4 pic.twitter.com/PjGIvUvaZ2
— Highways England (@HighwaysSWEST) September 16, 2017
Highways England said traffic queues stretched for around six miles.
