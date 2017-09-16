An ''outrageous'' 17% pay increase for a Scottish college official will no longer go ahead after an intervention from the Education Secretary.
MSPs criticised the Scottish Funding Council (SFC) last week for failing to prevent the rise agreed by Glasgow Colleges' Regional Board (GCRB).
The move would have seen the salary of the board's executive director Robin Ashton increase from £81,000 to £95,000.
Holyrood's Public Audit Committee heard that SFC interim chief executive Dr John Kemp had decided not to use his power to step in over the decision, despite thinking it was ''very hard to justify''.
But in a letter to the committee, John Swinney has now confirmed the rise will not no ahead, describing it as "unacceptable", particularly in the current climate of challenging public sector finances.
The Deputy First Minister and Education Secretary wrote: "I expect all publicly funded institutions to ensure they operate with maximum efficiency and effectiveness.
"I am pleased to be able to inform you that my officials have subsequently been in close discussion with the interim chair of GCRB and the SFC.
"We have today been advised by the interim chair that he has reconsidered the decision made by the board, taking into account the views of PAPLSC members and recognising the expectations of the Scottish Government that those funded from the public purse should operate within the spirit of the principles of the public sector pay policy.
"He has confirmed that there will be no change to the existing terms and conditions of the current post holder.
"The salary, therefore, remains in line with the previous level of remuneration for this post."
