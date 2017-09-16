MSP Richard Leonard pledged to take Scottish Labour back to its "ethical socialist roots" as he launched his leadership campaign in Glasgow.

He promised to pursue policies including the introduction of tough rent controls and a workers' right-to-buy should he be elected.

The Central Scotland MSP also vowed to take forward an industrial strategy which considers public ownership in the railways, Royal Mail, renewable energy and oil and gas.

And he firmly ruled out any prospect of a coalition with the SNP, telling his audience that "there will be no ground ceded to nationalism at the expense of progressive socialism under my leadership".

Promising a prospectus based on "our timeless Labour values of solidarity, of democracy, of equality and of justice", he said: "We need to give people a sense of hope, out of despair.

"A real change built on substance not style. With democratic socialist principles and policies not managerialism."

Mr Leonard, a former GMB union organiser who was elected to Holyrood in 2016, is competing against fellow MSP Anas Sarwar to become Kezia Dugdale's successor, after she dramatically quit the post after two years in charge.

Like his rival, he has set his sights on becoming First Minister at the next Holyrood elections.

"I want our party to win - with the ideas, the policies, the votes of the people of Scotland - for a purpose," Mr Leonard said.

"And when we win, we will not just talk, we will do what Labour has always done - we will act and make the lives of our people better.

"We will rediscover our ethical socialist roots. We will reach out once more to working people through their trade unions and in their communities."

On housing, Mr Leonard pledged to bring forward rent controls to prevent tenants being exploited by landlords.

"This will rein in landlord powers - making sure that rents have to meet external standards and subjecting rises to an affordability index."

He also promised a "comprehensive and root and branch review of social care to ensure that we provide the service that people deserve and to ensure that staff are rewarded for the vital work they do".

And he suggested an Industrial Reform and Common Ownership Act to give workers a statutory preferential right to buy a business when it is up for sale or facing closure.

An industrial strategy would consider public ownership in "renewable energy, the railways and the Royal Mail, and our depleting offshore oil and gas reserves", he added.

Mr Leonard - seen as more to the left and closer politically to UK leader Jeremy Corbyn than Mr Sarwar - was also keen to press home his trade union credentials throughout the launch.

Mr Sarwar's wealthy background has come under scrutiny, with questions over wages and union representation at his family's business, and over his decision to send his children to private school.

Asked about what sets the two candidates apart, Mr Leonard said: "I think we've got different life experiences.

"My background is in the trade union movement."

He added: "I think also politically I've been consistent down the years, sometimes that's meant I've been out of fashion or off-message, but my views have been pretty consistent."

The result of the contest will be announced in November.