Independence supporters have held a rally almost three years on from Scotland's referendum.
Police Scotland estimated around 1,500 people attended the event in George Square Glasgow, the scene of a number of rallies on the eve of the 2014 vote.
It was organised by Hope Over Fear who campaign for a "radical independent Scotland".
Loading article content
The event featured music and speeches from campaigners such as Tommy Sheridan.
Hope Over Fear said it will hold an event around September 18 every year "until Scotland achieves its independence".
Pro Scottish independence rally in Glasgow pledges support for Catalonia. pic.twitter.com/ACqCR0qzMw— Frank Beattie (@mykilmarnock) September 16, 2017
At the Indy rally at Independence/Freedom Square, Glasgow come and join us. pic.twitter.com/JMWKjZIgbC— @Camz99 (@Camz99) September 16, 2017
Full marks to the wee guy playing the pipes at the #March in #Glasgow for #Independence just now#ScotRef #IndyRef #Scotland pic.twitter.com/odgl3ARHDP— Mistercorzi (@Corzi) September 16, 2017
Great to see the #Saltires on the march again just now in #Glasgow#ScotRef #IndyRef #Scotland #Independence pic.twitter.com/GHo3awfr5Q— Mistercorzi (@Corzi) September 16, 2017
Following the general election, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced plans for a second referendum were being put on hold.
She said it is still ''likely'' there could be another ballot before 2021, but told the Scottish Parliament she was going to ''reset'' the timetable which could have seen a referendum take place between autumn next year and spring 2019.
A police spokeswoman said the rally passed off peacefully.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?