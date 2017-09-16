The decision over Catalonia's future is a "matter for the people who live there", the Scottish Government has said as the row continues over plans for an independence referendum in the Spanish region.
Catalonia's regional government insists a vote will take place on October 1 but the Spanish government has vowed to block it, describing it as "unconstitutional".
Fiona Hyslop, Scotland's external affairs secretary, said "all peoples have the right to self-determination and to choose the form of government best suited to their needs".
She pointed to the Edinburgh Agreement, signed in the build-up to the Scottish independence referendum, as to how governments can work together in such circumstances.
Ms Hyslop said: "The decision over Catalonia's future direction is a matter for the people who live there, and the Catalan and Spanish Governments are perfectly entitled to take positions for and against independence.
"However, all peoples have the right to self-determination and to choose the form of government best suited to their needs, a principle which is enshrined in the UN Charter.
"The Edinburgh Agreement was an example of how two governments, with diametrically opposed views on whether or not Scotland should become independent, were able to come together to agree a process to allow the people to decide.
"It is essential that democracy and civil rights are respected in all countries."
