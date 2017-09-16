A man has escaped injury after a gun was fired at him on his doorstep.

Police said a 42-year-old man answered the door of his home in Glasgow Road, Paisley, at around 9.30pm on Friday where he was confronted by a man who shot at him before running off.

The victim, who was alone in the house at the time, was not injured during but the incident is being treated as attempted murder.

