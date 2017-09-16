A man has escaped injury after a gun was fired at him on his doorstep.
Police said a 42-year-old man answered the door of his home in Glasgow Road, Paisley, at around 9.30pm on Friday where he was confronted by a man who shot at him before running off.
The victim, who was alone in the house at the time, was not injured during but the incident is being treated as attempted murder.
Loading article content
There is no description of the attacker but a burnt out car found nearby may be linked to the shooting.
Officers said a silver or white Ford Focus was found on fire near to Arkleston Road Cemetery at around 9.40pm.
Detective Inspector David Wagstaff said: "Extensive inquiries are under way to establish the circumstances surrounding this reckless incident, which we believe to be targeted.
"Officers are currently examining CCTV as well as speaking to local residents and I would appeal to members of the public to come forward with any information that could assist with our investigation.
"We are keen to speak to anyone who was either in the area of Glasgow Road near to Penilee Road or Arkleston Road Cemetery between 9pm and 9.45pm last night. If you noticed a silver/white Ford Focus, or anything else suspicious, please get in touch.
"We would also appeal to any motorists with dashcams who were driving in either area last night to come forward, as you may have unknowingly captured footage which could be of significance to the investigation.
"Anyone with information is asked to contact Paisley CID via 101 and quote incident number 4362 of Friday 15th September 2017. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence."
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.