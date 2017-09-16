PRESIDENT Trump warning of an “enormous destructive power” threatening the US last week nearly blew a gasket in the planet’s irony pipes. It was telling, however, that Hurricane Irma’s barnet-destroying force spooked even The Donald.

A keen conspiracy theorist, Trump will be aware of rumours surrounding the US government’s top-secret weather research facility in Alaska – the High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP). Suggestions that it is actually a weapon (some sort of storm-bazooka that can be fired at enemies, apparently) have been polluting the internet for years and this week murmurs even penetrated some of the more questionable factions of the mainstream media.

Of course, anyone who believes or proliferates such silliness needs their broadband connection, and perhaps their cerebral cortex, severed. The truth is that modern science has no working or credible method of creating, stopping or even decelerating extreme weather conditions – yet.

Some of the more outlandish proposals considered over the past 20 years have included bombarding cyclones with sonic booms and even blasting embryonic storms with microwaves from space.

There is hope, however. It seems the life’s work of an esteemed professor from the University of Edinburgh could, once again, lead to Scottish engineering ingenuity changing the world.

A lauded inventor, Stephen Salter MBE believes destructive weather formations can be sapped of their fearsome power by using technology to cool the surfaces of oceans. Buying into Salter’s somewhat surreal vision (where giant tubes send warm water from the surface of the ocean into the depths, which is naturally replaced by the colder water below) technology firm Intellectual Ventures produced the Salter Sink in 2009.

This wave-powered pump moves warm surface water to depths of around 650 feet – the idea being thousands of these devices could cool the seas in hurricane-prone regions of the world.

This technique may sound, at best, maverick, or more uncharitably, mad, but it’s certainly not as out there as weather manipulation’s most notable disaster. In 1947, Nobel laureate chemist Irving Langmuir attempted to drop an unholy amount of dry ice into the eye of a hurricane from his plane. This jaw-dropping display of daredevilry not only failed – it backfired spectacularly. The cooling attempt resulted in making the dying storm very angry indeed.

Hurricane King, as it was named, abruptly made a previously unheard of about-turn and headed directly towards Georgia – causing tens of millions of dollars of damage and at least one human casualty.

Undoubtedly aware of Langmuir’s lamentable folly, Salter has a back-up plan if his tube cooling method fails – and it’s one which he believes is the correct way forward, even if it initially sounds even more outlandish. He believes that by making clouds in the sky a little bit brighter by spraying them with aerosols, he could take advantage of a natural phenomenon called the Twomey Effect.

It means the atmospheric moisture necessary to create a hurricane could be lessened – by making the cloud reflect more sunlight back out into space. This would, theoretically, keep ocean waters from warming up to the magic storm-causing threshold of 26.5 degrees Celsius.

Salter believes his brightening concept stands a much better chance of succeeding than his multitude of pumps, but there have still not been any public or private investors willing to stump up the estimated $40 million cost of creating a prototype aerosol cloud-brightening system.

It might seem like a lot of cash to spend for no guaranteed outcome, but when you consider Hurricane Katrina caused $80 billion of damage and Hurricane Irma is likely to far exceed that amount, to not at least experiment with a potentially preventative measure seems like the very definition of false economy.

If Trump genuinely wanted to make a grand gesture of solidarity with those effected by Irma, he could put his money where his tweeting thumb is and fund the prototype of Salter’s device. Compared with the annual $600bn US defence budget, $40m could fall behind a Pentagon couch and no-one would notice. There is another way, however. We can simply utilise the skills of a man who is extremely experienced in such aerosol-based endeavours. The President himself.

If The Donald is fired from a cannon straight into those stormy cumulus formations with a tin of VO5 Ultimate Hold, success is assured. No-one on Earth is better qualified to target problematic formations of wispy nothingness. A note of caution, however. By releasing such an unknown quantity of aerosol (pronounce that however you want) into the skies, we risk the President’s scalp burning up in the stratosphere – potentially liberating a potent gas cocktail from decades of absorbed lacquer and pomade.

The resulting combustion could ignite the remaining ozone layer and transform the planet into a blackened shell.To avoid this undignified fate, perhaps Trump should just stump up.

