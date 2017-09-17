SUPPORT for Scottish independence has increased during the summer, a new opinion poll has found.

Backing for the independence now stands at 46 per cent according to a survey conducted by Survation.

An equivalent poll by the company in June had put the figure at 43 per cent.

Meanwhile, the latest poll showed that 49 per cent of women surveyed said they would vote for independence if a referendum was held tomorrow.

Backing for independence in the 16-34 age group also stood at 66.5 per cent.

The poll was commissioned by the right wing Daily Mail last week.

However, the coverage focussed largely on findings that suggested support for the SNP had slumped.

The findings suggested the pro-independence majority at the Scottish Parliament was set to disappear at the next election.

Support for Nicola Sturgeon’s party has dropped by 4.5 per cent on the constituency vote and 11 per cent on the regional list vote since last year, the Survation study for the Daily Mail found.

The figures suggested that the SNP is set to lose nine seats at the next election in 2021. With the Greens set to win eight, this means that the current pro-independence majority would be lost.

Support for Scottish Labour also increased by 2 per cent in the constituency vote and 6 per cent in the regional vote.

Projections suggest that Labour is set to win 30 seats, overtaking the Scottish Conservatives on 24 to become Scotland’s second largest party again.

The SNP would remain the largest party with 54 seats, but even with the support of the Greens would lose its pro-independence majority at Holyrood, falling short by three seats.

The poll of 1,016 Scots was carried out after the First Minister published the Programme for Government at the start of this month.

Last night, an SNP spokesperson said the overall findings of the poll were positive for both the party and the independence movement.

The SNP spokesperson said: "This poll shows support for Scottish independence remains consistently high, with increased support on the last Survation poll, and particularly strong support among women and younger people.

"Although we are far from another election, it is also hugely welcome to see that the SNP is recording double-digit poll leads after 10 years in government, while the Tories have fallen into third place."