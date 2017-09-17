A 42-year-old man avoided injury in a targeted attack when a gun was fired at him as answered the door to his home in Paisley.
Details of the incident, which happened at around 9.30pm on Friday in Glasgow Road, emerged last night when police announced an attempted murder investigation.
There is no description of the attacker but a burnt-out car found at nearby Arkleston Road Cemetery may be linked to the shooting. Officers said a silver or white Ford Focus was discovered on fire at around 9.40pm.
Detective Inspector David Wagstaff said: “Extensive inquiries are under way to establish the circumstances surrounding this reckless incident, which we believe to be targeted.
“Officers are currently examining CCTV as well as speaking to local residents and I would appeal to members of the public to come forward with any information that could assist with our investigation.”
He added: “We would also appeal to any motorists with dashcams who were driving in either area last night to come forward, as you may have unknowingly captured footage which could be of significance to the investigation.
"Anyone with information is asked to contact Paisley CID via 101 and quote incident number 4362 of Friday 15th September 2017. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.”
