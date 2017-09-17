Boris Johnson's future in the Cabinet has come under question after he set out a detailed vision of Britain's future outside the European Union that has been viewed as a challenge to Theresa May's leadership.

The Foreign Secretary publicly declared he is "all behind Theresa for a glorious Brexit" after the 4,000-word assessment of Brexit fuelled speculation about his ambitions.

Mr Johnson revived the widely-criticised claim quitting the EU could boost NHS coffers by up to £350 million a week and warned against paying for access to European markets in the future.

Loading article content