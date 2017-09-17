UPDATE: Edinburgh Waverley has opened back up, however, communters are being urged to check their journey before travelling
COMMUTERS were being warned of service disruptions to and from Edinburgh Waverley this morning as the station was evacuated.
A Police Scotland spokesman said the incident was not terror-related, adding that the evacuation was down to “a small fire.”
Loading article content
Emergency services were at the scene to deal with the incident, he said.
Apologies for delays currently to @Virgin_TrainsEC customers through Edinburgh Waverley. https://t.co/tRwKJKjCew— Adam Reid (@adamreid_vtec) September 17, 2017
#Edinburgh Services are disrupted due to a fire alarm sounding at Edinburgh Waverley Station. Further updates to follow. @nationalrailenq— Network Rail (@networkrail) September 17, 2017
UPDATE: Services through #EdinburghWaverley will be delayed/cancelled or revised. I’ll keep you updated. ^CT— ScotRail (@ScotRail) September 17, 2017
A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) added that three appliances and a height appliance had been dispatched to the scene.
She added: “The ventilation system is being checked and the scene is being investigated.”
ScotRail said on its Twitter page: “Due to the fire alarm sounding at #EdinburghWaverley, services are being disrupted. More info ASAP.”
However, the team has since said: “Good news. #EdinburghWaverley opened. There will be some disruption whilst we get trains and crew back in position.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.