THE Aberdeen nightlife could be set for a visual transformation amid plans to enhance the city's image "through the power of light".

Proposals to showcase the city's statues, gateways, civic spaces and landmark buildings have been tabled under the Aberdeen in Colour project.

It is hoped the initiative, which forms part of the City Centre Masterplan adopted by the local authority, will help raise the area's profile and improve wayfinding for visitors.

Specialist firm Steensen Varming have been appointed to develop the creative lighting strategy and can boast projects such as lighting up the Sydney Opera House on its impressive list of accomplishments.

Councillor Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council's lead on the city centre, said: "We are delighted be driving ahead with this City Centre Masterplan project, which has the potential to animate Aberdeen in spectacular new ways, whatever time of day or year.

"These installations could help us build on initiatives like SPECTRA, our hugely-successful annual lighting festival, and even become works of art in themselves. It will be exciting to see the proposals forward for consideration."

The council are supported by partners Aberdeen Inspired, with the group's chief executive Adrian Watson, adding: "The benefits of a creative lighting strategy for our city centre will be there for all to see and will put us to the fore in national terms, exactly where we ought to be."

The masterplan – unanimously adopted by city councillors in 2015 – said Aberdeen in Colour could drive the night-time economy and "identify opportunities to raise the profile of Aberdeen at home and further afield".

New and historic buildings could become part of the project, which would be designed to support visually-impaired people, creating a sense of belonging for all residents and visitors.

A public engagement exercise is to be held to help inform the strategy, which is expected to be completed in early 2018 and will include costings.

In due course the proposals will be brought to councillors, who would decide whether or not to progress the plans.

Mirjam Roos, of Steensen Varming, said: "We are honoured to have the opportunity to work together with Aberdeen City Council to transform the city's night-scape through the power of light.

"Aberdeen has a very unique and distinct architecture and street scape which is currently not apparent at night-time. We are excited about the opportunity to reveal Aberdeen's historic architecture and hidden laneways and to create a new pedestrian experience at night-time."