The grieving mother of missing airman Corrie McKeague has shared pictures she took of them together to mark what would have been his 24th birthday this weekend.

Corrie McKeague went missing on September 24 last year on a night out in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, and despite a massive police search no trace has been found.

His mother, Nicola Urquhart, 48, yesterday posted photographs of the pair taken two years ago on a day trip to mark his birthday.

Her post on the "Find Corrie" Facebook page, said: "Ive been looking through the hundreds of photos and videos I have, trying to find one that was special. But every single photo I own is special.

"We all have memories, but photos and videos always remind me of so much more. For that I am so very grateful.

"I took these 3 photos of a day out Corrie and I had in Edinburgh back in 2015.



(Credit: SWNS)

"It wasn't an occasion, just a regular day. Just us having a laugh and enjoying ourselves.

"Corrie has spent every single one of his birthdays with me and his brothers so today is difficult, but we sadly, are like millions of people who go through days like this.

"The difference though, is although we have each other and our family and friends.

"We have YOU.

"To every person that is thinking of Corrie today.

"Thank you from the bottom of our hearts reading all your posts just melts my heart.

Nicola, Makeyan, Corrie and Darroch x x x x"

Suffolk Police ended their £1.2 million, five month search for Corrie on Friday 21st July.

Nicola is offering a £50,000 reward for information to find her son, who is from Fife and served at RAF Honington in Suffolk.