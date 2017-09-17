The main producer of Scottish fabric Harris Tweed has seen bigger profits despite a fall in its main overseas market.
Japan is the company’s biggest importer of Harris Tweed Hebrides hand-woven woollens.
But chairman Brian Wilson said the country’s clamour for authentic Harris Tweed had waned as a result of more manufacturers trying to feed demand.
However, he insisted the business remained strong despite management expectations of a possible fall in net profits this year.
The former energy minister was speaking after accounts from Companies House showed the firm grew pre-tax profits on lower turnover during 2016.
HTH’s accounts show pre-tax profits rose to £2.43 million last year, from £2.23m in 2015.
But turnover fell to £10.54m in the latest period, from £10.91m previously.
Mr Wilson, who was drafted in as chairman at the firm’s launch nearly 10 years ago, said performance was impacted by a downturn in the Japanese market.
He added: “If something becomes very popular, you risk some dilution of the status of the product. There has maybe just been too much of it about, and not always at the high end.”
Sales in the UK were “very strong” and HTH was “working on other markets,” he said.
