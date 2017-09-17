TENS of thousands of people with diabetes in Scotland are not attending vital screening to prevent permanent damage to their eyes, charities say.

Diabetic retinopathy – a potential complication of diabetes – is the leading cause of preventable sight loss in working age adults.

However Diabetes Scotland and RNIB Scotland say around one in six who are eligible are not attending their screening appointments.

More than 291,000 people in Scotland are living with diabetes, with the number increasing every year.

Diabetic retinopathy is when the eye’s tiny blood vessels start to either leak or become blocked by high blood sugar levels.

It can lead to either loss of central vision or total blindness and can affect both those with type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes.

According to latest figures from the Scottish Diabetes Survey 2016 42,000 of the 287,336 people who are eligible for screening in Scotland do not have any record for the previous 15 months.

Attending regular retinopathy screening is an essential part of diabetes care for people, aged 12 or over, who are living with the condition.

Tests for the condition which are different from regular eye examinations at an opticians and are important to help prevent sight loss.

The charities are launching a campaign called ‘How Do You See Scotland?’ to raise awareness of the importance of attending regular screening.

It shows a series of photographic images of iconic Scottish landmarks obscured by the effects of retinopathy.

Supporting the campaign is actor Brian Cox CBE, who has diabetes, saying he was "aware of the various challenges it can bring".

He said: "To help me stay healthy, I make sure I attend my diabetes check-up appointments, including retinopathy screening, and I encourage all people with diabetes to do the same.

"Sight loss is a potentially devastating complication of diabetes which can develop if people are not supported to manage their condition well. However, regular retinopathy screening means that changes to the eye can be detected early enough to allow treatment which can prevent further deterioration and irreversible damage.

"I’m proud to support the ‘How Do You See Scotland?’ campaign from Diabetes Scotland and RNIB Scotland during National Eye Health Week."

Jane-Claire Judson, national director of Diabetes Scotland, said the lack of people attending regular screening was "very concerning".

She said: "Screening is vital to pick up early warning signs of damage to the eye so that people can get the treatment needed to prevent permanent damage.

"We need to understand why people are not attending their screening appointments and what can be done to remove these barriers.

"We hope the ‘How Do You See Scotland?’ campaign will raise awareness of the issue and encourage more people to attend this essential diabetes healthcare service."

Campbell Chalmers, director of RNIB Scotland, said: "Retinopathy is the single biggest cause of preventable sight loss among working-age people.

"That’s why it’s so important that everyone with diabetes attends the eye check-ups that are an essential part of their diabetes care."

"During National Eye Health week we want to urge people to take care of one of the most precious things we have – our sight."

For further information on the How Do You See Scotland? campaign visit www.diabetes.org.uk/SeeScotland