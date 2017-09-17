A health and safety report into a rollercoaster crash which injured 10 people has been sent to prosecutors.
Five carriages derailed from the Tsunami ride at the site in Strathclyde Country Park in Motherwell, North Lanarkshire in June 2016.
Emergency services rushed to the scene and 10 people, including eight children, were taken to hospital for treatment for serious head, leg and arm injuries.
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) joined police in looking into the incident and has now sent a report to the Crown Office which will decide if any action is taken.
The theme park reopened a month after the crash.
A spokesman for the HSE told the BBC: "HSE has now concluded its investigation into the incident which occurred at M&D's theme park in June 2016 and the report has been submitted to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS).
"Any decision on further action is a matter for COPFS, and as such we cannot comment further."
