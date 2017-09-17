A HOST of projects to help tackle climate change in some of Africa’s poorest communities are to benefit from £600,000 of Scottish Government funding.
The creation of a solar-powered electricity grid to power a cooling system for milk production, upgrading water and electricity infrastructure and improved nutrition for schoolchildren are among six projects in Malawi and Zambia to be helped by the Climate Justice Fund.
The funding is being awarded to Scottish organisations working with groups in Africa and is designed to create new jobs.
The fund is to distribute £3 million per year over five years to help developing countries as part of the Scottish Government’s response to the Paris climate agreement.
Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham said: “Climate change is a huge injustice.
“The poorest and most vulnerable people across the world are the hardest hit, but they have not caused the problem.
“Scotland has cut its greenhouse gas emissions by over 40 per cent and is championing climate justice because we take our international obligations very seriously and we know that countries like Scotland have a clear moral duty to make sure our lifestyles do not cause harm to the world’s poorest people."
