Armed police officers will still be seen across Scotland as the response is "gradually" reduced following the London Underground train bombing.
With the UK's terror threat level being lowered from critical to severe after two people were arrested in connection with the terror attack on Parsons Green, Police Scotland urged the public to remain vigilant.
Armed patrols were stepped up after Friday's attack which left 30 people injured.
Loading article content
Assistant Chief Constable Bernard Higgins said: "Although the UK Government has announced that the UK threat level is to be reduced to severe, the public should remain vigilant.
"Since the level was raised on Friday, we have had additional armed police officers on patrol across the country and the public should continue to expect to see these officers as we gradually scale back our policing response in keeping with the UK-wide operation.
"Ultimately, communities defeat terrorism, and we must maintain the strong relationship we have between the public and the police.
"Terrorists want to create discord, distrust and fear.
"The police stand together with all communities in the UK and we will take action against any criminal behaviour, which seeks to undermine society, especially where crimes are motivated by hate."
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.