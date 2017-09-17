THERESA May and Jeremy Corbyn will today be branded cowards over Brexit by Tim Farron, who will accuse the Prime Minister of “breaking Britain” to cut immigration.

The Cumbrian MP, in his first conference speech since stepping down as party leader, will say: “Britain’s exit from the European Union is making my country poorer, less safe and it is damaging the future of our children.

“There is one promise that Brexit will fulfil. It will reduce immigration without changing a single law. Because if you turn Britain into a poorer, meaner, insular place, no-one in their right mind will choose to come here.

