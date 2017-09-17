THERESA May and Jeremy Corbyn will today be branded cowards over Brexit by Tim Farron, who will accuse the Prime Minister of “breaking Britain” to cut immigration.
The Cumbrian MP, in his first conference speech since stepping down as party leader, will say: “Britain’s exit from the European Union is making my country poorer, less safe and it is damaging the future of our children.
“There is one promise that Brexit will fulfil. It will reduce immigration without changing a single law. Because if you turn Britain into a poorer, meaner, insular place, no-one in their right mind will choose to come here.
“So, the Tories are breaking Britain to repel the immigrants and they do it with Labour’s shameful connivance. What a disgrace,” he will declare.
Mr Farron will argue that both Mrs May and Mr Corbyn change their minds on Europe to suit the political weather; “too afraid of the people to ever deserve to lead them”.
He will go on: “Leadership requires courage, not cowardice. We stand between two parties led by cowards and leading Britain to disaster. And people know it. They vote for one because they’re terrified of the other.
“We must give people hope to vote for, not fear to vote against. Britain deserves something better. Liberal Democrats are that something better.”
The backbencher will tell conference that when he took over as leader he was told that the Lib Dems would die as a party under his leadership.
“And so, two years ago, I set you a challenge and you rose to it: you picked a ward and you won it. We had the first local election gains for our party in eight years, grew our membership, took risks and made ourselves matter.
“We saved the Liberal Democrats and I am proud of every single one of you,” Mr Farron will add.
