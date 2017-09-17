WILLIE Rennie will today invoke the spirit of 1999 and the creation of Scotland’s new parliament to insist more change is coming and with the Liberal Democrats it will be bold, ambitious and focused on creating prosperity.
The Scottish Liberal Democrat leader will also use his keynote conference speech to attack the SNP, decrying it for focusing too much on its short-term ambition of independence rather than the long-term needs of Scottish voters.
He is due to say: “This month marks 20 years since Scotland voted to create the Scottish Parliament. With Jim Wallace we formed the first Scottish Government.
“This was an active government, focused on the day job, not distracted by independence. Determined to deliver change for the long term, not calculating everything for short-term advantage.
“This is what government is about. That is what the Liberal Democrats are about. Just like in 1999 we will be ready for the change that will come next time. Just like in 1999 the Liberal Democrat programme will be bold, ambitious and focussed on changing our country for the better.
“Just like in 1999 we will be ready to win,” he will declare.
Stressing how the many challenges the world faces must be met with a liberal response, Mr Rennie will add: “When Nationalism threatens with Brexit and Trump, the response must be an open, tolerant and generous one.
“When climate change threatens with hurricanes and floods, the response must be to protect our planet for tomorrow rather than plunder it for today…
“When the arrogance of government seeks to hoard power in the centre, we must hand it back to the people. We will build a platform that delivers an open, liberal, environmentally friendly, economically sustainable and fair society.”
