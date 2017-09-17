SCOTLAND’S summer may have been a washout but crowds of autumn tourists are set to hand the economy a boost.
Known as “leaf-peepers” in the US, visitors are flocking to Scotland to enjoy the splendour that results from a 37 per cent increase in rainfall during June, July and August.
The torrential summer was the fifth wettest since modern records began in 1910 but the weather created prime conditions for golden foliage.
Heavy rainfall, combined with the odd warm summer day, has meant Scotland’s trees have built up the sugar that produces the rich autumnal leaf colours.
Perth and Kinross Countryside Trust manager, Morag Watson, said: “With such a wet summer we’ll get a golden autumn. The foliage has blossomed earlier, so the beautiful colours of the countryside will be on show sooner and for longer. Last year, we had a fantastic autumn but, because it was quite a sunny summer, it came later. This year could be even better.”
Autumn is the most popular time for tourists to visit areas like Perthshire, and Ms Watson said: “Leaf-peeping is a tradition that originated in America. It means to take in the beautiful colours and scenery of different trees, plants and wildlife.”
