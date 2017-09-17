A CAMPAIGN has been launched for a second lifeboat on Lewis.
A public meeting is to be held later this month to gauge support for a RNLI rescue boat on the west side of the island.
Currently, the only lifeboat on Lewis is based on the east side at Stornoway – and the long voyage from there to the west side involves going round the Butt of Lewis.
The area became the focus of a major rescue operation in August last year when the Transocean Winner oil rig grounded on Dalmore Beach, near Carloway, during a storm after its tow line broke.
It stayed there for two weeks before it was towed free. It then remained off the island for nearly two more months.
Two of its four fuel tanks ruptured in the initial collision and spilled more than 50,000 litres of diesel into the sea, although there were no traces of lasting pollution.
