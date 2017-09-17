ULTRA-ENDURANCE cyclist Mark Beaumont is set to reclaim the world record for circum-navigating the globe one day ahead of schedule.
He is due to arrive in Paris today, finishing his challenge – inspired by Jules Verne’s novel Around The World In Eighty Days – on day 79.
Beaumont set off from under the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on July 2 and has since cycled through Europe, Russia, Mongolia and China, before his record attempt took him across Australia, New Zealand and North America.
He arrived back in Europe for a final push from Lisbon to Paris and crossed the Spanish border on Saturday. He is now making his way north-east towards the French capital.
His Artemis World Cycle covers 18,000 miles, which means the Scot has had to complete 240 miles per day – meaning 16 hours in the saddle – to stay on schedule.
Speaking yesterday morning, he said: “The plan today, if I do a normal 240-odd miler, is it leaves about 180 miles to finish off tomorrow, so we will see how that goes. I’m hoping we can have some good rolling miles today.”
He added: “All the team are pretty excited, but there’s still a long way to go and if we can get through today successfully then we can start to think about the finish this time tomorrow.”
