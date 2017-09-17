GLASGOW MSP Anas Sarwar has pledged that Scotland's place in UK will "never be in doubt" if he is elected Scottish Labour leader.

On the third anniversary of the independence referendum, the former MP admitted that Labour lost voters who questioned the party’s commitment to Scotland’s place in the UK.

The 34-year-old Glasgow MSP said Labour fought against independence in 2014 "because of our Labour values, not despite of our Labour values".

Mr Sarwar – who led the party’s campaign United With Labour - thanked thousands of Labour members who campaigned in the referendum "in the face of hostility from nationalists" - but still said the party should accept that voters were put off by their stance on independence.

In March, it emerged Labour leader Jeremy Corby declared a second indy poll would be “absolutely fine”.

In May the former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale denied she and Jeremy Corbyn had held different positions on blocking a second independence referendum.

She said Mr Corbyn was "absolutely and categorically" against Scottish independence after the Labour leader said he would allow a second vote "if the Scottish Parliament and the Scottish people want it".

Mr Sarwar said: “Three years on from the SNP’s referendum defeat, the divisions in Scottish society have not healed.

“I was proud to campaign to keep Scotland in the UK in 2014, travelling the country in the United With Labour bus to speak to thousands of voters, and writing Labour’s red paper on our vision of solidarity, equality and social justice.

“As a socialist I will never apologise for opposing nationalism, and the Labour Party should never apologise. We fought for Scotland’s place in the UK because of our Labour values, not despite of our Labour values.

“I thank every single Labour member and supporter who campaigned in that referendum, often in the face of hostility from nationalists.

“But as a party we must accept that some voters turned away from us because they didn’t trust us to protect Scotland’s place in the UK.

“That’s why, under my leadership, voters will know that our support for Scotland's place in the UK will never be in doubt.”