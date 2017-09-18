Eight people were injured after a double-decker bus crashed into an overhead walkway at an Edinburgh hospital.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the Western General Hospital at about 3.30pm yesterday.

The number 113 Lothian Country Bus is understood to have taken a wrong turning on its way to the hospital before its roof was torn off as it collided with a bridge marked with a sign stating the maximum height for vehicles is 12 feet.

Police Scotland said several casualties received treatment, but their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service added: “We were alerted at 3.38pm on Sunday to reports of a road traffic collision involving a bus at Edinburgh’s Western General Hospital, Crewe Road South.

“Three appliances were immediately mobilised to the scene by Operations Control, alongside a Heavy Rescue Unit.

“Firefighters discovered upon arrival that the double-decker bus had collided with an overhead walkway.

“A total of eight casualties were transferred to the care of a waiting ambulance crew.

“Firefighters are presently working to make the scene safe.”

The bus was travelling along Hospital Main Drive, where the speed limit is 10mph, when it struck a walkway separating the hospital’s Cancer Centre and Ward One, which is the Macmillan Day Treatment Centre.

It is thought the driver should have turned into Porterfield Road, which is the next left turn travelling along Crewe Road South.

It is not known how many people were on board the bus at the time, or whether any of the passengers were on the top deck when the collision took place.

The back row of upper seats were torn in half when the roof was ripped off.

Seating and mangled handrails could clearly be seen from the road.

Windows on the upper deck were also shattered, with glass showered across the road.

One bystander said at least three people were treated at the scene, including a teenage girl and a man who was put on a spinal board by medics.

The woman, who asked not to be named, added: “The driver seemed to be young. He looked upset.”

A recovery vehicle was at the scene last night to remove the roofless bus.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to the grounds of the Western General Hospital, near Crewe Road South, around 3.25pm following a collision involving a double-decker bus and overhead walkway.

“At the moment, none of the injuries are believed to be serious or life-threatening.

“Emergency services remain at the scene dealing with the incident and access remains unaffected.”