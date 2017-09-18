A NEW online course looking at the romance and tragedy of the Jacobites hopes to “bring the era to life” once again.
Exile, rebellion and battles will be the focus of the University of Edinburgh and National Museums Scotland free online programme.
Participants will study the Jacobite campaigns from the flight to France of James II in 1688 to the defeat of his grandson Charles Edward Stuart at the Battle of Culloden in 1746.
The three-week course, called Bonnie Prince Charlie And The Jacobites, begins today and will look at objects and paintings associated with kings, queens and politicians during the period.
Experts will examine the cultural legacy of the Jacobite risings, from Sir Walter Scott’s novels in the 19th century to the popular TV series Outlander.
The new Massive Open-access Online Course has been developed by art historians from the university and senior National Museums Scotland curators.
It has been inspired by the exhibition Bonnie Prince Charlie & the Jacobites, which runs at the National Museum of Scotland until November 12.
Professor Viccy Coltman, academic lead, said: “You don’t need any prior knowledge to sign up.
“The course promises a fascinating mix of academic research and curatorial expertise.
“By teaching the history of the Jacobites through a rich array of objects from the period, we hope to bring this fascinating era to life.”
