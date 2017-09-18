Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been accused of cashing in on a young man’s drug-related death to launch a documentary series on cocaine.
The TV star claims the death of his “protege and friend” David Dempsey prompted him to expose how the stimulant had flooded the restaurant trade.
Mr Dempsey, 31, who led Ramsay’s Scots restaurant Amaryllis to a Michelin star, was head chef at his Chelsea eaterie when he fell to his death at a block of flats.
An inquest found he had cocaine in his blood.
Now, 14 years after the death, Ramsay is making a two-part investigation for ITV’s Crime and Punishment series.
However, Mr Dempsey’s mother Eileen, a retired Glasgow teacher, has accused Ramsay of using her son’s death for his own ends.
She said: “Ramsay would use anything to try and make himself look good.”
