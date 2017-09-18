PUBLIC sector employment as a share of the labour market has fallen to a 70-year low, new figures show.

About 16.9 per cent of all workers are employed in the public sector, the lowest figure since 1947, said the GMB union.

And just under one million public sector jobs have been lost since 2010 due to funding cuts, privatisation and outsourcing, a study by the union found.

National officer Rehana Azam said: “These shocking figures are a stark reminder of the scale of the catastrophe befalling our public services.

are now cutting into sheer bone.

“GMB’s members are performing miracles but the vital services they deliver are being strippedback and hollowed-out and denied the resources they need, and workers are being denied the fair pay rises they deserve.

“We should celebrate the fact that people are living longer, but if services don’t get additional funding then crises of provision are inevitable.”

The research comes amid continued union anger over the pay cap on public sector workers.

T h e G o v e r n m e n t announced the cap will be lifted for police and prison officers but no decision has yet been made about millions of other public sector employees.