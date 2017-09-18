TEENAGERS in Scotland are now more likely to go to university than ever before, official figures show.
One in four Scottish 18-yearolds have been placed on degree courses through Ucas this year, according to data published by the admissions service.
And teenagers in England are even more likely to attend university, with around one in three taking on a degree course.
The rises come amid an overall fall in the numbers going to university this year, fuelled in part by a drop in older students and fewer coming to study in the UK from the EU.
The latest snapshot shows that, in both Scotland and England, entry rates have risen every year since 2013, reaching the highest point recorded this year.
The entry rate for 18-year-olds in Scotland is now 25.5 per cent – up by 0.7 per cent on last year.
But in Northern Ireland and Wales, entry rates have fallen slightly this year, and stand at 34.8 per cent and 29.1 per cent respectively.
Chris Hale, director of policy at vice-chancellors’ group Universities UK, said: “Demand for university places remains strong. Going to university is still a huge benefit to individuals in terms of lifelong skills, earnings, and the experience of meeting people from all corners the world.”
