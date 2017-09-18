AN Orcadian island is at the centre of a water bug alert.

Scottish Water issued an E.coli warning for Shapinsay after a routine sample taken from the island’s reservoir identified the deadly bacteria’s presence.

People on the island are being advised not to drink or cook with their tap water.

Loading article content

Bottled water is to be provided to the affected customers and will also be available from the island’s shop.

After discussions with NHS Orkney, the company put in place a Don’t Drink, Don’t Cook notice for the 166 properties on the island affected.

Scottish Water is continuing to investigate the cause of the failure and Shapinsay Service Reservoir is being inspected, with further sampling and analysis taking place.

A spokesman for Scottish Water said: “We are working closely with NHS Orkney. Our investigations show that the potable water coming from the treatment works and to the other parts of the network is compliant and safe to drink and that this is a localised failure associated with this tank.”