AN order of nuns that ran an orphanage where 402 children died is trying to sell the surrounding land for £6million.
The Daughters of Charity, who changed their name from the Poor Sisters of Charity, still own a 40-hectare site near Smyllum Park, in Lanark.
The orphanage shut down in 1981 and was sold to developers, who turned it into flats.
But the order of nuns has set up a property development firm to handle the sale of the land it still owns.
Last week, it was revealed that at least 402 babies, toddlers and teenagers died while being looked after by nuns at the orphanage.
The children are believed to have been buried in a mass unmarked grave in nearby St Mary’s Cemetery.
Josie Drage-Dawes, 73, who alleges she was physically abused at the home, said: “To think the nuns are secretly chasing a £6m sale while they’ve been unable to remember the lost children is unforgivable.”
