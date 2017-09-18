Glasgow did just enough to set up a clash between unbeaten teams when Munster visit next Friday, but lock Tim Swinson admits there is no love lost between the two sets of forwards.

Both earned victories in South Wales on Saturday, Munster winning in Swansea before Glasgow edged out Cardiff thanks to a late missed penalty by Blues outside-half Steven Shingler.

It puts the two teams comfortably clear at the top of the Conference A table in this year's PRO14 format, both are likely to qualify for the end of season play-offs but only the top team goes straight to a home semi-final.

It makes Friday's match something to look forward to, even this early in the season, especially after the two met in Europe as well as the PRO12 last season – Munster winning all four though three were by the margin of one, two and three points.

Swinson, who was playing his 100th game for Glasgow in the Cardiff win, insists this type of tough encounter makes the Scots even more determined to redress the balance.

“We had a lot of good competition with Munster last year, three very physical and combative games,” he said. “I don't think there's any love lost between the two sides after last year.

“We are both teams who have eyes on being the best in our league and are both very demanding of ourselves and unfortunately there's another team on the pitch who want to stop you doing that.

“That showed in our games last year that we both really wanted to show that we could physically put ourselves on the pitch and they were very close, very exciting games to watch.”

The match in Cardiff on Saturday evening was also exciting to watch, with a somewhat frenetic Glasgow performance providing most of the entertainment.

Swinson admitted there were few tighter in his 100 games, “It's true there haven't been many closer – Munster maybe last year and Northampton in my first year were pretty close,” he said.

“It's good to get a win on my hundredth this time, it didn't happen last time when we lost to Worcester at Kingston Park for my hundredth at Newcastle.”

Swinson is rare in playing more than 100 games for two teams and only the second Glasgow player to do so, following hooker Dougie Hall who also had 100 appearances for Edinburgh.

He was also very honest about the difference between the two sides on Saturday. “Them missing the kick in the last minute,” he admitted before discussing the rest of the Glasgow performance.

“I think we stuck in. I think in the first three weeks of the season we haven't shown what we're capable of, we have a couple of times like our two tries today were fantastic counter attack by our backs and us really working as a team, but we haven't shown that for any period of time – just the odd flash here and there.

“I think once we get more periods of time together that will make us improve and take the next step into just playing better all round rugby rather than in fits and starts like at the moment.”

The tries were both well taken, the first finished off by Henry Pyrgos the result of six superbly timed passes in a row, the second for Lee Jones the product of a sharp Finn Russell break.

Russell was also flawless kicking at goal, as was Shingler until his final miss came out of the blue.

Glasgow dominated territorially, but showed they are a side still trying to click together properly.

Coach Dave Rennie was realistic about the amount of work in progress looking ahead to next Friday. “We were too inaccurate and kicked way too much ball away, especially in our own 22 with little dinky kicks behind which they dealt with really well,” he said.

“Obviously we have to tidy up our set piece next week, we have got to be far more clinical and clean out quicker ball, but we have defended pretty well over the last three weeks which has been a big part of our success.

“We will get asked some serious questions next week by Munster, they won't come with any surprises about how they are going to play.”

So it is three from three this season, but very much a case of all to play for against Munster on Friday.

Scorers: Cardiff Blues: Try – James. Con – Shingler. Pens – Shingler (4).

Glasgow Warriors: Tries – Pyrgos, Jones. Cons – Russell (2). Pens – Russell (2).

Referee: Frank Murphy (IRFU).

Attendance: 5, 374.