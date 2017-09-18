Former England footballer Wayne Rooney is due to appear in court charged with drink driving.
The Everton striker, 31, will appear at Stockport Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning to face the charge.
He was stopped while driving a black Volkswagen Beetle in Wilmslow, Cheshire, at 2am on September 1.
Everton striker Wayne Rooney arrives at Stockport Magistrates’ Court (Peter Byrne/PA)
Rooney was arrested by Cheshire Police after officers pulled him over on Altrincham Road and was released on bail later that day.
He had been pictured in a selfie with cricketer Jack McIver in the Bubble Room bar in Alderley Edge the evening before his arrest.
Mr McIver shared the photo on Instagram at around 10pm on August 31, with the comment: “International Break #legend.”
Rooney’s wife, Coleen, announced last month that she is is expecting the couple’s fourth child.
He was given a warm welcome at Old Trafford on his return to former club Manchester United on Sunday but it ended in disappointment with a 4-0 defeat for Everton.
