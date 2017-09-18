Two men who were fostered by the same British couple are being questioned by police investigating the Parsons Green bombing, it has been claimed.

An 18-year-old, understood to be suspected of planting the device on a tube train, and a 21-year-old were both arrested under the Terrorism Act following Friday’s blast.

Both are believed to have spent time in the care of Penelope and Ronald Jones, aged 71 and 88 respectively, who previously received MBEs for services to children and families.

The 21-year-old, reported to be from Syria, has since left their care and was arrested in Hounslow on Saturday night while his home in Stanwell, Surrey, was searched by police on Sunday.

A local politician said he understood an 18-year-old Iraqi orphan was living with the couple, having moved to Britain aged 15 after his parents died.

The couple’s home was subject to an armed raid on Saturday morning and is still being scoured by counter-terrorism investigators.

Ian Harvey, leader of Spelthorne Borough Council, said he learnt about the boy’s background from neighbours of Mr and Mrs Jones and information available publicly.

Could this CCTV footage show the Parsons Green tube bomber on their way to carry out the attack?https://t.co/2YxvWQYXhf pic.twitter.com/TRrkkA0te7 — ITV News (@itvnews) September 17, 2017

He told the Press Association: “One thing I understand is that he was an Iraqi refugee who came here aged 15 – his parents died in Iraq.”

Of the other suspect, he added: “I think it is widely known that this person who lives at (the Stanwell) property was a former foster child at the property which was raided yesterday.”

As the vast probe into the rush-hour explosion, which injured 30, continued, the UK’s terror threat level was lowered from its highest point.

The de-escalation from critical to severe by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre suggested a confidence that any further threat from the bomber’s network had subsided.

National Lead for CT Policing Mark Rowley provides update on Parsons Green investigation & threat level change https://t.co/RJFAcXltFZ — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) September 17, 2017

The 18-year-old man was detained on Saturday morning in the departure area of Dover ferry port, which is the busiest ferry hub in Europe and a gateway to the French coast.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said police had made “good progress” in the investigation as she announced the move.

Meanwhile, CCTV images have emerged appearing to show a person walking with a Lidl bag on the morning of Friday’s rush hour Tube attack.

Police officers taking part in an operation in Cavendish Road. (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The footage, acquired by ITV News, is reported to have been filmed near a house in Sunbury-on-Thames, Surrey, which is at the centre of one of two police raids.

Images posted on social media following the Parsons Green attack appeared to show wires protruding from a flaming bucket inside a plastic Lidl carrier bag on the floor of a carriage.

Dave Solway, who lives opposite Mr and Mrs Jones, said they were currently caring for two people – a Somali teenager and Iraqi man.

Police at a property in Stanwell, Surrey, which is being searched by police investigating the Parsons Green bombing (Lauren Hurley/PA)

In nearby Stanwell, neighbours said the man living at the property in Lowlands Drive was a light-skinned man of Arabic appearance.

According to a couple, who asked not to be named, he habitually stayed up late at night and was often visited by two male companions, who appeared to be in their late teens.