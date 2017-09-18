A MAN has been detained in connection with an alleged rape over the weekend.
A woman in her 20s is receiving specialist support following the incident in Alloa, Clackmannanshire, in the early hours of Sunday, Police Scotland said.
A courtyard area off the town's Candleriggs Court has been cordoned off while investigations continue.
Officers have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
Detective Inspector Hugh Louden, of Forth Valley's public protection unit, said: "A man has been detained in connection with this incident but our inquiries are ongoing and I'm keen to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the Candleriggs Court area of Alloa yesterday morning.
"There will be additional officers on patrol to offer reassurance and I would encourage anyone who may be able to assist to speak to them or call police."
Police Scotland can be contacted on the 101 number, quoting reference 861, while Crimestoppers can be reached anonymously on 0800 555 111.
