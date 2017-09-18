THERESA May has moved to take more personal control of the Brexit process with the appointment of a senior Whitehall official leading Britain's Brexit negotiating team to the role as her adviser on the European Union.

Oliver Robbins has been moved from Brexit Secretary David Davis's department to the advisory position in the Cabinet Office but will "continue to lead the official-side UK team" in negotiations, a UK Government spokesman said.

The move, coming amid the row over Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson’s intervention on Brexit, has occurred just days before the Prime Minister makes a major Brexit speech on Friday in Florence.

