FOOTBALLER Wayne Rooney conceded he has let his family down "very badly" as he was banned from the wheel for two years after he was caught drink driving.

The former England captain apologised for an "unforgivable lack of judgment" after he was sentenced for being nearly three times the legal limit on a night out while his pregnant wife, Coleen, and their three sons were on holiday.

Rooney, 31, was driving a black Volkwagen Beetle in Wilmslow, Cheshire, belonging to lettings agent Laura Simpson when police on patrol at 2.10am on September 1 noticed a rear tail-light out on the vehicle.

The officer noted that Rooney was the driver and Ms Simpson was in the front passenger seat.

Rooney went on to give a positive roadside breath test and was then taken to a local police station where he produced a reading of 104 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit in England and Wales being 35 microgrammes.

On Monday, Rooney pleaded guilty at Stockport Magistrates' Court to the offence and was also ordered to perform 100 hours of unpaid work as part of a 12-month community order and pay £170 court costs.

During the hearing, which lasted less than 20 minutes, his solicitor Michael Rainford said: "What I would say, through me, Wayne Rooney wishes to express his genuine remorse for what was a terrible mistake, a terrible error of judgment on his part that evening.

"He realises he has not only let himself down very badly but his family.

"He has a wife and three young children.

"Of course he has let down the fans, the young people who look up to him."

Mr Rainford asked District Judge John Temperley to consider not imposing a community order because of his ongoing charitable work.

However the judge said he was "not convinced" that imposing a large fine "would have the same effect".

In a statement issued to the Press Association after his plea, Rooney said: "Following today's court hearing I want publicly to apologise for my unforgivable lack of judgment in driving while over the legal limit. It was completely wrong.

"I have already said sorry to my family, my manager and chairman and everyone at Everton FC.

"Now I want to apologise to all the fans and everyone else who has followed and supported me throughout my career.

"Of course I accept the sentence of the court and hope that I can make some amends through my community service."

He has been married since 2008 to his high-school sweetheart Coleen who recently announced she is pregnant with their fourth child.

The court heard that Rooney had written a letter to the judge and that a "bundle" of character references had been submitted.

Mr Rainford said: "He works with Alder Hey (hospital), Claire House (children's hospice), the NSPCC, his own foundation, the Manchester United Foundation and Everton In The Community.

"He is not somebody who pays lip service to the charities as so many often do.

"This is somebody who is actually hands on with the work he carries out.

"It is something that is very close to his heart.

"I think perhaps a lot of people are not aware of it.

"It is not something he shouts from the rooftops.

"He just gets on with it."

Rooney had "goals" he wanted to fulfil in relation to those charities and in time they would increase, Mr Rainford added.

His solicitor also told the judge that Rooney was "no stranger to media pressure" but that over the last two-and-a-half weeks the incident before the court had "received unbelievable media focus almost every every single day".

He continued: "It is something he acknowledges is part of his daily life but I would ask you to bear it in mind, when sentencing, that there has been intense focus on him and his family as well."

Mr Rainford said it was likely that Rooney's employers, Everton, would fine him in the region of two weeks' salary.

He said: "I think it can be borne in mind the club are taking a very sensible approach to this ... they will be taking their own action.

"It is not insignificant and is another form of punishment."

He said Rooney would not "shirk responsibility" if the court decided a community order was the way forward but he asked the court to recognise the footballer already did a "great deal more than most people" in the community.

Mr Rainford questioned if such an order was "proportionate" to the offence when taking into account the character of his client.

After the court heard that the probation team in the area where the offence was committed was able to accommodate a community order, Judge Temperley passed sentence and told Rooney: "This was a serious offence that you admitted.

"You were driving a motor vehicle nearly three times the limit.

"You were carrying a passenger which is an aggravating factor.

"As your own letter acknowledges you placed yourself and other road users at risk as a result of your poor judgment.

"I take it on board you are a young man with no similar previous convictions.

"I have read a bundle of character references handed in on your behalf and they speak very highly of you as a person.

"I accept your remorse is genuine.

"I am aware of the adverse effects that this has had on you but perhaps more importantly on your family.

"I am not convinced that a high level of fine would have the same punitive effect as a community order would."

He said Rooney could reduce his ban by 24 weeks if he completed a drink driving rehabilitation course by next February.

The court heard Rooney currently had three points on his driving licence for a speeding offence on August 24 2016.

