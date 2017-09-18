A storm is brewing over cups of tea served in the Scottish Parliament after it was revealed that Holyrood is ignoring its own policy of using locally-sourced products.

Currently, all tea served at Holyrood is being supplied by London-based Jacksons of Piccadilly despite a pledge to promote Scottish produce in the building.

The parliament's official policy on "sustainable food sourcing" talks about helping to promote Scottish produce and also reducing its carbon footprint.

Lothian Tory MSP Miles Briggs said there were plenty Scottish tea firms who could meet Holyrood's tea needs.

The Conservative pointed to Brodies, based in Musselburgh, as an example of a Scottish tea that could potentially be served in parliament.

He has now written to the corporate body of the parliament calling for catering contractors to meet with potential Scottish suppliers.

Mr Briggs said: "Constituents who have visited Holyrood have expressed surprise that a local tea supplier, such as the renowned Brodies which is based in Musselburgh, does not have its products used or for sale within the parliament.

"The corporate body catering standards policy indicates it wants to help to promote Scottish produce whilst reducing Holyrood's carbon footprint but this doesn't appear to be the case at present in terms of the tea supplied here.

"Given we have some world class producers locally, such as the famous Brodies which blends its teas at the Newhailes Industrial Estate, just over five miles away from the parliament building, it seems to me that the parliament's caterers supplier.

"This would be both a real boost to both the company involved and a positive move in terms of reducing the parliament's food miles.

"I hope the corporate body will agree to look into this matter and help support a local or Scottish tea manufacturer supply our parliament."

A Scottish Parliament spokesman said catering provider Sodexo had previously approached Scottish tea suppliers, including Brodies.

He said: "Unfortunately, the tea suppliers were not able to guarantee that their tea is Fairly Traded.

"As we specify the use of Fairly Traded tea within our contract terms and our catering standards policy, they were not, therefore, able to qualify as a tea supplier for us."

He added that if any tea supplier now had a more consistent supply of Fairly Traded tea, they should make contact with Sodexo's purchasing team.