The 21-year-old driver of a bus that crashed into a bridge at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary has been charged with dangerous driving.

Seven passengers were taken to hospital following the accident at 3.25pm on Sunday - six of them attended the hospital where the crash happened.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Edinburgh were called to the Western General Hospital at 3.25pm on Sunday 17 September following a report that a double-decker bus had collided with a bridge.

"Six of the seven passengers, men and women aged between 14 and 60, were taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with a number of injuries. Thankfully, none of the injuries were life-threatening.

"The road was reopened around 8.45pm while investigations were conducted at the scene and the vehicle was recovered.

"The 21-year-old driver has been charged with dangerous driving and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

Police said inquiries are still continuing and they appealed for any witnesses to contact them.