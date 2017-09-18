IT was once home to a Polynesian princess who followed her husband from the sultry south seas to Scotland and lived out her years in Fife.

Now the Anstruther home of Princess Titaua Marama has gone on the market, with an asking price of £295,000.

Estate agents say that the Georgian mansion, which has an Historic Environment Scotland blue plaque marking its history, will be highly sought after and is likely to fetch far more than the asking price.

Loading article content