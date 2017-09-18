Police have solved the riddle of a mystery man whose body was found in a Fife forest.

The remains were found by a passer-by in Devilla Forest three weeks ago.

But it has taken until now to identify him.

Police Scotland said the family of a man from north-east of England, who lived locally, have identified the man's body.

However, they do not wish him to be publicly named.

The man was last seen on Thursday 17 August wearing outdoor clothing, including a blue short-sleeved “Kalenji” t-shirt, grey trousers with black patches on the knees, black “Quechua” walking shoes, a black and red rucksack and glasses.

Police put out a re-appeal following the discovery on September 3, after only 11 people came forward initially. They also urged any relatives of a man who matched the description to help them with the inquiry. They said it was 'their number one priority' to provide his family and friends with answers about the man's death.

The death remains unexplained pending further forensic enquiries and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Inspector Kelly McEwan of Dunfermline CID said: "The cause of death remains unexplained and we're continuing to work to get answers for the man's family, who we're providing support to at this sad time.

"I want to thank those who've offered information so far and would continue to ask anyone who may be able to help, or who may have seen the man in the Devilla Forest area around Thursday 17th August, to get in touch as soon as possible."

Those with information can contact Dunfermline CID via 101, quoting incident number 1754 of 3rd September.