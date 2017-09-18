A 50-YEAR-OLD cyclist has suffered serious injuries in a collision with a van in Aberdeenshire.
Police are now appealing for witnesses following the incident between a silver Vauxhall van and rider at 6.20am today.
The collision happened on the southbound carriageway of the A96 near to the Broomhill roundabout, Kintore, Aberdeenshire.
The cyclist was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. The van driver was uninjured.
Sergeant Neil Morrison, Road Policing, said: "I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or seen either the van or the cyclist prior to the collision to contact us as soon as possible. I am particularly keen to hear from a taxi driver who was travelling south near the scene at the time and who may be able to assist us with our enquiries. It should be noted that the pedal cycle in question was red in colour."
