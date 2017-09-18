Staff at a luxury Dumfries hotel caught two sneak thieves who posed as people trying to book a room.
The pair - one of whom had an English accent - was spotted loitering in the Hetland Hall Hotel in Carrutherston, Dumfries early this morning.
A member of staff spotted the pair who were challenged made the excuse that they were looking for accommodation - despite it being 5am.
After they had left it was discovered that a small amount of cash and a bottle of alcohol had been stolen.
One of the suspects is 5'7" tall, in his 30s, slim build, wearing a grey jumper and with an English accent.
The second man is 5ft 5inches tall, in his 50s, stout build, scruffy and unshaven appearance, and was wearing blue shorts and a blue baseball cap.
Constable Louise Bryden at Annan said "we are unsure how the two men gained access to the hotel however it seems they were not in there for any legitimate purpose. We would ask anyone who may have been in the vicinity of the hotel in the early hours to get in touch if they can help us identify these two men. Police at Annan can be contacted on the 101 number."
