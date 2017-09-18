SUBURBS on the outskirts of Glasgow have been named as the most expensive places in Scotland to buy property.

East Renfrewshire has overtaken Edinburgh as the home of Scotland's hottest property market, according to a survey by estate agents.

The report found that the average house in the area, which includes the districts of Barrhead, Clarkston, Giffnock and Newton Mearns, now costs £249,353 compared to the typical price of £247,206 in the capital.

In recent years the council area has often appeared near the top of official house price indexes, but the independent research by Aberdein Considine reveals that it has now moved into first place.

People living and working in the area said that there was little surprise to see that the property market was booming, and believe that it is down to the quality of education on offer in local state schools.

Andy Dunlop, bid manager for the Business Improvement Districts I love Clarkston and All About Barrhead, said: "People are attracted to East Renfrewshire because of the schools. Whenever you ask someone, that's the first thing out of their mouths when they say why hey are moving there.

"I see a lot of young people coming into Clarkston especially, and it's because of the proximity to schools which usually appear at the top of the league tables nationally, and in some cases out perform private schools."

In this year's exam results, 184 young people across the authority achieved five or more Highers at grade A, with 39 per cent of 6th Years achieving one or more Advanced Higher.

Three schools - St Ninian's High School, Williamwood High School and Mearns Castle High School - came in The Herald's league table based on exam results.

Independent Councillor David MacDonald, who represents Clarkston, Netherlee and Williamwood, said: "The reason property values are as high as they are is to do with the schools.

"The schools that are here jump around between first, second and top position in league tables and young families want their children to go somewhere where they will get the best education they came, so they come to the area."

Meanwhile, Aberdein Considine's Property Monitor found that sales and average prices all increased during the second quarter of the year, driven largely by buoyant markets of Edinburgh, Perth and Glasgow.

The average price of a home in Scotland was recorded at £161,815, up 2.6 per cent on the same period last year.

Glasgow, where the average property price is £148,786, up 8.3 per cent on last year, is the only Scottish city where a home costs below the Scottish average.

Robert Fraser, Senior Property Partner at Aberdein Considine, said the Scottish market has remained robust throughout 2017 to date.

“East Renfrewshire has been on an upward trend for some time thanks to its popularity among young families setting up home, so it is not surprising to see average prices rise towards the £250,000 mark."