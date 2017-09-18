WHEN a lifelong smoker stubs out her final cigarette she will be laid to rest in a coffin designed to look like a cigarette packet.

The bizarre request was made after Sameera Reyani contacted a specialist company to create a coffin based on her mum’s favourite brand.

And following her cremation, mum Hazel will also have her ashes scattered from a tube made to resemble a single cigarette.

Hazel has been urged to give up smoking but as yet she has failed to kick the habit.

Ms Reyani contacted Comparethecoffin.com, and outlined her plans for a coffin for her mother based on her habit.

A design has been created by Ms Reyani and Comparethecoffin.com has commissioned one its suppliers to make the coffin when it is required.

“Since we started years ago we have done some really interesting designs, Shark theme, Bakewell tart, and Wild Woodlands and many others,” said Steven Mitchell, founder of Comparethecoffin.com, a business which aims to keep down the spiralling cost of funeral arrangement.

Ms Reyani had hoped the coffin would resemble her mother’s favoured brand of cigarette, but after the brand owner refused its permission, Mr Mitchell had to work with Ms Reyani to make some changes.

“The company involved was not happy to be associated with a funeral,” he said. “We explained that we didn’t think there was such a thing as bad publicity, but they weren’t seeing it that way.”

The company has designed coffins based on football teams, biscuits and even a bakewell tart, but Mr Mitchell said this was the first time he’d been approached about a cigarette-themed coffin.

“We are hoping this may help Hazel give up her hobby and she won’t need the coffin for quite a while,” he said.