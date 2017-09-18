THE SNP has decried David Mundell’s “explicit concession” that the UK Government is intent on reserving some powers from Brussels post Brexit that the Nationalists believe should go to Holyrood.

In a keynote speech during a trade mission to Paraguay, the Scottish Secretary spoke of a “common sense” approach to the transfer of powers following EU withdrawal.

He asked: “Where do we need to retain a UK-wide approach? And where can power returning from Brussels be transferred direct to the Scottish Parliament and other devolved institutions?

“We want to find common sense answers to these questions. For us, that will mean maintaining common, UK-wide frameworks in some areas to protect one of our biggest assets: our UK internal market.”

But Mr Mundell stressed: “Equally, we are clear that we will devolve powers unless there is a reason not to."

The Scottish Government has accused Whitehall of a “power-grab” and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has made clear that, unless things changed, she could not agree to the Scottish Parliament giving its consent to the UK Government’s flagship EU Withdrawal Bill.

Joan McAlpine, the SNP MSP, who convenes Holyrood’s Europe Committee, said in response to the Secretary of State’s speech: “David Mundell has now explicitly conceded that the UK Government plans to take control of devolved powers returning from Brussels; the first time since devolution that powers in areas like agriculture and fishing would not reside at Holyrood.

“That fundamentally undermines the founding principles of devolution and it’s a complete betrayal of the Leave campaign’s promises to Scotland.”

Ms McAlpine stressed that the Scottish Government was not opposed in principle to agreeing to UK-wide frameworks, where powers were returning from Brussels, but that must be by mutual agreement and not imposed on Scotland against its will.

“This is a far cry from the ‘powers bonanza’ David Mundell previously boasted about. It also appears to undermine his Holyrood Tory colleagues, who claim to be interested in helping to stop a power- grab.

“All devolved powers returning from Brussels must come to Holyrood; anything less would breach the founding principles of devolution which people voted for.”

In a surprise move, the Scottish Conservatives have said they want to talk to the SNP to see if they could support its planned amendments to the UK Government’s Brexit bill. They are due to publish them this week.