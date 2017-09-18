NICOLE Kidman and Reese Witherspoon have claimed the past year has witnessed a major step forward for women on TV – after two productions secured five Emmys each.
Big Little Lies was produced by Witherspoon who starred in it with Nicole Kidman who won an actor's award for her work on the show.
Laura Dern was also named best supporting actress in a limited series at Sunday's 69th running of the glitzy prize-giving ceremony in Los Angeles.
The Handmaid's Tale saw Elisabeth Moss scoop best actress in a drama series for playing a sex slave.
Witherspoon said: "It's been an incredible year for women on television."
She called on TV moguls to cast more women in top roles, adding they should make them the "the hero of their own stories".
Kidman added: "So now, more roles for women, please!"
Kidman added of her working relationship with Witherspoon said their friendship had created "opportunities out of our frustration because we weren't getting offered great roles."
Moss said her roled suited her, adding that it was 'quite obvious' it was what "audiences like to see."
Moss conceded that the industry still had to do much to provide better roles for females. She added: "There are still meetings you walk into and you wonder if they say 'no' because it's a show or film led by a woman."
Reed Morano won outstanding directing in a drama series for The Handmaid's Tale.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus won a record sixth title in a row as outstandinglead actress in a comedy series for Veep. Created by Glasgow-born Armando Iannucci, it won outstanding comedy series.
Former White House spokesman Sean Spicer was wheeled out with a White House-style podium to declare: "This will be the largest audience to witness the Emmys, period – both in person and around the world."
He had faced criticism after making similar claims about Donald Trump's presidential inauguration in January.
