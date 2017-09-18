POLICE say they are not treating the deaths of an elderly couple in their home as suspicious.
William and Kathleen Thomson, who were both 68, were formally named yesterday as the couple found at the property in Byron Crescent in Aberdeen on Saturday evening.
Emergency services were called to the scene at around 8pm and the property was sealed off as police carried out an investigation.
Next of kin have been informed, but there are no plans for the family to issue a statement.
A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
Local councillor Jackie Dunbar said over the weekend: "“I am always saddened to hear about news like this and my thoughts are with the family and friends at this difficult time.
Cllr Gordon Graham, who also represents the ward, added: “It is unusual to hear for that area as it is a quiet area. My thoughts are with family and friends of those affected.”
