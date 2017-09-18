The European Commission has formally approved an "alternative remedies package" that will allow Royal Bank of Scotland to avoid the compulsory sale of its Williams & Glyn branches by doling out £835 million.

The announcement effectively rubber stamps a plan that was first outlined in July following a review by the commission and HM Treasury, and helps fulfil RBS's state aid obligations following its government bailout at the height of the financial crisis.

The package includes a £425 million fund aimed at competitors across the UK's banking and fintech sectors, as well as a £350 million pot meant to help challenger banks convince small and medium-sized businesses - which were previously Williams & Glyn customers - to switch accounts and loans from RBS.

Loading article content